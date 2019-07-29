Pick n Pay uses tech to add value for consumers

Pick n Pay’s latest set of collectable Super cards focuses on the Proteas men’s and women’s cricket squad and the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup. It uses technology in the form of a free interactive app to add value to the promotion. Because most consumers now own a smartphone, a free app is a cost-effective way to create a brand experience that will keep people entertained for hours beyond the few seconds offered by a television commercial.

Pick n Pay worked with local game development company Sea Monster. The key to creating a successful campaign of this nature is to create something that consumers actually want to download, says Jade Duckitt, creative director at Sea Monster. “We’ve gathered analytics on the number of downloads and hours of engagement, and these reflect that Pick n Pay’s customers really appreciate the additional aspect of the app,” she adds.