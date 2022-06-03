Joe Public United scoops four pencils at global D&AD Awards

Joe Public United (JPU) celebrated four wins at the D&AD Awards, which were held in London, New York, Dubai and virtually on May 25 and 26. JPU earned the following Pencils at the awards:

Graphite Pencil for casting/performance for Chicken Licken’s “Feel The Fire” campaign;

casting/performance Wood Pencil for c asting/performance for Chicken Licken’s “Lotto, Loan Shark and Rasta” campaign ;

asting/performance A Wood Pencil in the p ress & outdoor/poster campaigns category for Converse’s “Unity Laces” campaign

ress & outdoor/poster campaigns And being shortlisted for Chicken Licken’s “SoulFuel Lamp” campaign in the p roduct design/everyday consumer products category.

JPU’s integrated chief creative officer, Xolisa Dyeshana, said this recognition is a demonstration of what can be achieved through proper collaboration with great talent.

“I am proud of the honour and acknowledgement from D&AD, it shows that when you have the right people who understand the importance of working with purpose, greater things can be achieved. Time and again, JPU has seen that by putting its purpose of growth at the forefront of everything, the campaigns not only showcase talent but the great brands the agency works with.”

The D&AD Awards are entered and attended by the best from around the world. Better known for design & art direction, the D&AD Awards aim to inspire a community of creative thinkers by celebrating and stimulating the finest in design and advertising.

“This recognition also inspires JPU to continue to benchmark its creative product against the best in the world – aiming to consistently produce excellent, locally relevant communication for clients that is lauded on a global stage.”

This article was paid for by Joe Public.