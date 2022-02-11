Joe Public United named Most Attractive Agency for clients

Joe Public United (JPU) has been named the top Attractive Agency for clients in SA for 2021 in the SA Scopen Agency Scope Report, for its creativity, expertise and understanding of the clients’ business and market.

JPU, an integrated brand and communication agency, was also given the prestigious title of Agency of the Year and tied first as Best Partners to Collaborate in the Future.

The report by Scopen, a global consulting firm specialising in the communications industry, analysed more than 500 client-agency relationships and interviewed 465 industry professionals.