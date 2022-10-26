How will the metaverse affect the future?

The metaverse is seen as a new digital realm, a shared interactive and immersive augmented reality (AR) that combines virtual worlds, blockchain and virtual reality.

The concept has been around in science fiction for decades but was popularised during the Covid-19 pandemic. The metaverse seems like the perfect solution to the problem of connection.

The metaverse could provide us with a suite of tools to assist with day-to-day office tasks, socialising and even shopping — all within an immersive virtual world connected to the block chain. While many people have declared the demise of metaverses, the numbers and history tell a different story.

Proprietary metaverses are close to 20 years old and have seen surges during the pandemic. New games are gaining traction thanks to corporate buyouts and new players are building robust technologies that can support more immersive experiences.

There are multiple platforms that offer experiences in virtual reality, AR and extended reality — three broad categories of immersive technologies.

There are private corporations and entities such as Facebook, Google and Microsoft leading the way in metaverse creation while others like Amazon have their own AR platform which they hope to monetise with advertising sales once users adopt it.

A new white paper from Rogerwilco analyses the origins and history of the metaverse, what challenges and opportunities it presents to brands, and the outlook of a future offering multiple metaverses.

