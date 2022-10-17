Rogerwilco ups its 'star quality' with appointment of Wilton Ackeer

Ackeer said he was excited to join Rogerwilco because it gave him so much scope to create work that actually works.

“This is one of the most awarded digital agencies in SA. While digital is now the focus for brands and marketers, we’re yet to see it leading on the creative front. As creative director of Rogerwilco I have an open brief to change that,” said Ackeer.

“This is an opportunity that doesn’t come along every day. I’m most excited about applying a creative lens to the digitally led, results-orientated data and dev outputs of the agency.”

After 20 years in advertising, Ackeer is clear about the kind of work he enjoys creating. “I believe in memorable moments of human interaction. The days of big-budget TV being the be-all and end-all of a campaign are well and truly over. I don’t think we can focus on just one channel when there are so many more effective ways of connecting with an audience. Rogerwilco understands this better than any other agency in SA today, and it’s now my job to help them communicate that.”

Ackeer’s history has seen him work in SA and the UAE for agencies as diverse as Accenture Song, 34 Degrees, FOXP2, Oscar Tango Marketing and MullenLowe MENA.

Multi award-winning Rogerwilco’s latest awards include FM AdFocus’s Small Agency of the Year in 2020 and Digital Agency of the Year in 2021.

This article was paid for by Rogerwilco.