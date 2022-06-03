Rogerwilco partners with MoEngage to help brands personalise customer experience

As brands continue to prioritise spending on digital marketing over traditional advertising, Rogerwilco has become the first accredited partner in SA for the insights-led customer engagement platform, MoEngage.

In February this year, the global chief marketing officer (CMO) survey reported that 57% of marketing budgets are allocated to digital activities. Locally, the 2021 Agency Scope report found SA marketers were putting 37% of their marketing spend into digital channels.

Investing in customer engagement tools is now more critical than ever for consumer brands.

MoEngage helps user-centric brands improve customer engagement and growth, through its plethora of features and functionalities. Its artificial intelligence-powered analysis and engagement suite enables brands to personalise communications at scale across multiple channels. This includes mobile, email, web and broader messaging such as SMS and WhatsApp.

The combined value of the partnership between award-winning agency Rogerwilco and MoEngage will help consumer brands drive a hyper-personalised experience for their customers.

“The MoEngage relationship builds on the agency’s existing efforts to optimise the customer experience for brands. MoEngage is the latest addition to Rogerwilco’s martech partnership ecosystem, which includes solutions from IBM, Acoustic, Tealium, Acquia, and Cloudflare,” says Rogerwilco CEO Charlie Stewart.

In conjunction with the increase in digital spend, the martech landscape has expanded exponentially, giving marketers an array of platforms to work with. As a result, Rogerwilco has invested energy in curating best-of-breed solutions that cater to large enterprises and mid-sized businesses, with MoEngage being the latest.

“MoEngage is excited and pleased at the prospect of this partnership as it enables the company to take its insights-led engagement philosophy to new markets and help consumer brands take their engagement game up a notch,” says Sanjay Kupae, head of global alliances at MoEngage.

“By joining hands with Rogerwilco, MoEngage aims to provide brands with deeper insights into their consumers’ behaviour by enabling omnichannel, personalised, relevant and seamless customer experiences.”

Rogerwilco’s annual SA Digital Customer Experience report has become the benchmark for insights into brand and consumer relationship dynamics.

This article was paid for by Rogerwilco.