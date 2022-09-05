Catch season 2 of ‘The Lead Creative’ podcast on marketing trends, analysis and insights

Marketers, brands and agencies who want the lowdown on memorable marketing moments and to gain insight on creating compelling content, are in for an audio feast with the launch of season two of Mongezi Mtati’s podcast — The Lead Creative.

The digital and marketing strategist’s series offers everyone interested in advertising, marketing and branding a weekly conversation with great minds behind some of the most high-profile leading brands, businesses and organisations we all love.

Expect fun-filled chats with advertising thought leaders, forward-thinking brand leaders, innovative digital marketers and content creators. Mtati takes his listeners behind the scenes and into the thinking and processes that created some of the most memorable marketing moments we all wish we had made.

“Some of the world’s best creative ideas have changed brands, sold products and helped to build society. In The Lead Creative podcast, I talk to strategists, leading marketers and some of the most pre-eminent minds across industries to better understand why and how creative ideas can start movements, build brands, change minds and shift the status quo,” says Mtati.

Initially started in the height of Covid-19 lockdown, Mtati was writing, interviewing, producing and publishing The Lead Creative, in collaboration with iAfrikan, from his couch. Now, with the support of award-winning digital marketing agency Rogerwilco — where Mtati is a brand strategist — season two shares analysis, trends and strategic intelligence with South African, African, and global mavens who will inspire all who listen.