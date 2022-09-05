×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Insights

Catch season 2 of ‘The Lead Creative’ podcast on marketing trends, analysis and insights

Digital and marketing strategist Mongezi Mtati brings you weekly conversations with brand leaders, digital marketers and content creators

05 September 2022 - 11:30
Sponsored
Mongezi Mtati. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Mongezi Mtati. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Marketers, brands and agencies who want the lowdown on memorable marketing moments and to gain insight on creating compelling content, are in for an audio feast with the launch of season two of Mongezi Mtati’s podcast — The Lead Creative

The digital and marketing strategist’s series offers everyone interested in advertising, marketing and branding a weekly conversation with great minds behind some of the most high-profile leading brands, businesses and organisations we all love.

Expect fun-filled chats with advertising thought leaders, forward-thinking brand leaders, innovative digital marketers and content creators. Mtati takes his listeners behind the scenes and into the thinking and processes that created some of the most memorable marketing moments we all wish we had made.

“Some of the world’s best creative ideas have changed brands, sold products and helped to build society. In The Lead Creative podcast, I talk to strategists, leading marketers and some of the most pre-eminent minds across industries to better understand why and how creative ideas can start movements, build brands, change minds and shift the status quo,” says Mtati.

Initially started in the height of Covid-19 lockdown, Mtati was writing, interviewing, producing and publishing The Lead Creative, in collaboration with iAfrikan, from his couch. Now, with the support of award-winning digital marketing agency Rogerwilco — where Mtati is a brand strategist — season two shares analysis, trends and strategic intelligence with South African, African, and global mavens who will inspire all who listen.

‘The Lead Creative’ podcast is for advertisers and marketers who want to create compelling content. Picture: SUPPLIED
‘The Lead Creative’ podcast is for advertisers and marketers who want to create compelling content. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mtati has a keen interest , bordering on obsession, in what makes compelling brand content. He’s always on the hunt for insight that leads to success and engages with those that bring the magic together.

Already live on the current season of The Lead Creative are the following conversations:

September’s guests include some global names you won’t want to miss.

The Lead Creative podcast is available on Spotify, Stitcher, Google, Apple or wherever you listen to your podcasts. Marketers, brands and agencies are encouraged to subscribe today to catch up on what you’ve missed and stay on top of what’s to come.

You can also follow The Lead Creative on Twitter and Instagram.

“I look forward to sharing insights with you,” says Mtati.

This article was paid for by Rogerwilco.

ALSO READ:

Rogerwilco partners with MoEngage to help brands personalise customer experience

SPONSORED | MoEngage is the latest addition to Rogerwilco’s martech partnership ecosystem
News & Insights
3 months ago

The power of the Kasi consumer: SA townships are ripe for organic brand growth

SPONSORED | Rogerwilco’s 2022 Township Marketing Report, which tracks Kasi saving, spending and shopping trends for SA marketers, will be launched ...
News & Insights
3 months ago

Rogerwilco boosts its offering with launch of digital PR services

SPONSORED | ‘The agency’s approach to digital PR will allow it to be targeted and intentional, with the added benefit of tracking the impact,’ says ...
News & Insights
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
The out-of-home landscape … and everything in ...
News & Insights
2.
Repositioning Distell’s brands for growth
News & Insights
3.
Attend an FM AdForum to debate automotive ...
News & Insights
4.
How savvy creativity brought new ways of bringing ...
News & Insights
5.
Catch season 2 of ‘The Lead Creative’ podcast on ...
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.