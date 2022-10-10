Advertising awards inspire high levels of excellence in industry

The Loeries have just concluded and once again they rewarded the creativity behind the ideas and fresh thinking that drive brand value.

In the current fast-paced market, where competition for ideas is fierce, striving to win during awards season is more pronounced. But it’s not just about the peer and client recognition, or the headlines.

Market evidence is showing the awards ecosystem and its culture of always striving for the iconic is driving higher levels of excellence — which is a win for the industry.

McKinsey research analysed 16 years’ data from the Cannes Lions Awards and it was a clear victory for the validity of advertising awards. The most creative companies performed better financially and were more innovative than their peers. About 70% of the most creative companies had above-average organic revenue growth and total shareholder returns.

“In these noteworthy times, dominated by a global pandemic and massive information flows across various platforms competing for consumers' attention, ads can be no more than interruptions — so creativity is pivotal in making messages stand out,” says Keith Manning, executive creative director at TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg.

“Inevitably, tough times incite tough attitudes and demands that campaigns are not only creative but add extra value by winning business. Creativity now is tied to extensive testing, refinement, and originality must meet the demands of an increasingly digitally driven marketplace. It's a testing arena where every hard-won advertising rand is turned over twice before being spent, and measurability, return on investment (ROI), and growing market share are markers of success.”

The myth that award-winning creative demands large budgets has also been debunked.