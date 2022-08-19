FM AdFocus Awards 2022 jury announced

As is tradition with the awards, a number of new jurors join second-term jury members as they determine this year’s winners
The FM AdFocus Awards has announced the jury lineup for 2022. As is tradition with the awards, a number of new jurors join second-term jury members as they determine this year’s winners.
The new jury members are:
They join second-term jury members:
“This year’s jury is made up of an exceptional group of industry leaders from across a variety of companies,” says 2022 jury chair Faheem Chaudry. “On the jury we have agency chief executives across through-the-line, media and public relations agencies, as well as industry consultants and clients, all of whom have a wealth of experience both locally and internationally. This jury brings true diversity of thought to the judging room and I’m looking forward to the robust debates that will … decide the agencies most worthy of being named agency of the year.”
This year’s AdFocus judging process will be slightly different. In previous years, a separate media jury adjudicated the media agency entries. This year the media categories will be adjudicated by the main jury.
Chaudry explains: “Media agencies form a critical part of our industry’s landscape. We wanted to bring the debate and discussion around the media industry into the main jury for two main reasons. The first is so that the media industry is represented on the main jury and benefits from all the core discussions that will take place across all categories. Second, to ensure that the media award is judged by a cross-functional set of jurors who interact with media agencies and experience media agencies from different angles.”
The call for entries opened in July and close at midnight on August 31 2022. To enter the FM AdFocus Awards 2022, register on the AdFocus website.
Click on LOG IN and it will direct you to where to register. Once you have registered you will receive an e-mail with your login details. It will then be possible to log in to the site. Please note that logins from 2021 are no longer valid and you need to register again to get login details for 2022.
The winners will be announced on November 23 2022.
Further information on award categories, entry criteria and closing dates can be found at www.adfocus.co.za. For queries regarding AdFocus Awards entries, contact Danette Capper at adfocus100@gmail.com or 082-494-4174. For advertising and sponsorship opportunities in the 2022 FM AdFocus publication, contact Cortney Hoyland (hoylandc@arena.africa) or Kay Naidoo (NaidooKA@arena.africa).
The big take-out: “This year’s jury is made up of an exceptional group of industry leaders from across a variety of companies.” — 2022 jury chair Faheem Chaudry
Entries for 2022 AdFocus Awards open
