News & Insights

FM AdFocus Awards extends entry deadline to September 8

All information submitted by agencies is protected by the Protection of Personal Information Act

26 August 2022 - 11:00
Picture: 123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV
Picture: 123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV

The FM has confirmed that the deadline for entries for the 2022 AdFocus Awards has been extended to September 8 2022.

All information submitted by agencies is protected by the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA). The group agency of the year entry requirements have been amended to reflect this.

To enter the 2022 AdFocus Awards and for more information on the award categories, entry criteria and closing dates can be found at www.adfocus.co.za.

For queries regarding AdFocus Awards entries, contact Danette Capper at adfocus100@gmail.com or 082-494-4174.

For advertising and sponsorship opportunities in the 2022 FM AdFocus publication, contact Cortney Hoyland (hoylandc@arena.africa) or Kay Naidoo (NaidooKA@arena.africa).

