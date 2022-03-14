‘Live again’ campaign reclaims SA’s place in international tourism

Dyeshana says: “We are also honoured to have been part of producing SA Tourism’s first-ever global audiovisual marketing campaign in five years and look forward to inspiring travellers to visit SA.”

Speaking at the recent launch of the campaign, SA Tourism acting CEO Mzilikazi Themba Khumalo echoed Dyeshana’s sentiments.

“The ‘Live Again’ campaign captures the country’s promise to inspire new ways, as travellers enjoy unique leisure, cultural, business and events travel experiences that will re-energise the mind, body and spirit.”

“This campaign sums up SA’s offer for international travellers to take the opportunity to be inspired by our beautiful country and recharged by our people. It taps into the country’s renowned optimism and resilience that has stood the nation in good stead at every turn. Through it all, we have never lost our spirit to overcome, and we are inviting the world to experience our country. We are saying it’s time to ‘Live Again’.”

In challenging travellers to “Live Again”, the campaign’s advert captures the spirit of a captivatingly beautiful landscape, the dynamic culture and people, vibrant nightlife and exquisite cuisine. Its production also served as a “proof of the pudding” sampling of the country’s tourism products, with more than 170 crew staying for various periods in more than 1,000 rooms across the country.

“This campaign is special to Joe Public United because it has, as its core message, that SA is open for business, the tourism sector is open for business, and we are ready to welcome the world. The campaign resonates with our commitment to the growth of our clients and of our country. It is time for SA to reclaim its place in the international tourism space. It is time for our people and our country to shine, while we inspire the world,” says Mpume Ngobese, co-MD at JPU.

SA is open for business and looks forward to welcoming travellers and to witness the growth and transformation of the tourism sector.

This article was paid for by Joe Public United.