Chicken Licken dishes up fresh ‘Nuggets of Wisdom’ for 2022
SA’s favourite soul food franchise delivers more hilarious advice with the return of its bite-size skits
So it’s another year of this new-crazy-that-we-call-normal and we could do with all the help we can get to navigate life’s complexities.
Luckily Chicken Licken has served up a second helping of its Nuggets of Wisdom campaign, packed with all the entertaining advice Mzansi needs to survive 2022 with our sense of humour intact.
Playing on the double meaning of a “nugget” being a piece of valuable knowledge or insight, this visual campaign was first created to promote the launch of the chicken franchise’s SoulBites nuggets in November 2021.
It gripped local soul food lovers with a series of humorous, bite-sized films sharing soulful advice for everyday life in SA.
January’s release of a fresh batch of Nuggets of Wisdom skits — directed by Greg Gray of Romance Films in collaboration with Joe Public United — has pushed Chicken Licken back up to its top trending spot on Twitter.
WATCH | 'Choose Your Sketch Artist Wisely', one of the short films in Chicken Licken's 2022 Nuggets of Wisdom campaign.
The first film stars one of SA’s most talked-about figures, celebrity artist Rasta, who plays the role of a prospective police sketch artist being interviewed by a police chief. We follow the hilarious consequences that could come of not heeding the Nugget of Wisdom: Choose Your Sketch Artist Wisely.
The second film helps the nation navigate safely to the end of its Januworries with a sage new Nugget of Wisdom: no matter how tempting your cash-strapped inclination might be not to do so — Always Put in Petrol.
WATCH | 'Always Put in Petrol', one of the shorts films in Chicken Licken's 2022 Nuggets of Wisdom campaign.
“One of the biggest rewards of collaborating with Chicken Licken is the opportunity not only to serve the growth of the brand, but in many ways, of the nation as a whole. By creating common ground that gives us all permission to laugh together — even at ourselves — we can draw people together, rather than driving them apart,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, integrated chief creative officer at Joe Public United.
The Nuggets of Wisdom campaign will continue to roll out into February across media channels to help South Africans laugh their way out of trouble and keep things running smoothly for a — dare we say? — great 2022.
