Chicken Licken dishes up fresh ‘Nuggets of Wisdom’ for 2022

So it’s another year of this new-crazy-that-we-call-normal and we could do with all the help we can get to navigate life’s complexities.

Luckily Chicken Licken has served up a second helping of its Nuggets of Wisdom campaign, packed with all the entertaining advice Mzansi needs to survive 2022 with our sense of humour intact.

Playing on the double meaning of a “nugget” being a piece of valuable knowledge or insight, this visual campaign was first created to promote the launch of the chicken franchise’s SoulBites nuggets in November 2021.

It gripped local soul food lovers with a series of humorous, bite-sized films sharing soulful advice for everyday life in SA.

January’s release of a fresh batch of Nuggets of Wisdom skits — directed by Greg Gray of Romance Films in collaboration with Joe Public United — has pushed Chicken Licken back up to its top trending spot on Twitter.