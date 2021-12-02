AdFocus recognises Joe Public's game-changing impact
Agency's accolade as the top agency for 2021 heads a range of awards in a challenging year
Amid the pandemic which can, in a word, be described as “disruptive", Joe Public United (JPU) continues to lead the way as a game changer, maintaining its commitment to serving the growth of its people, clients and the country.
To celebrate the industry’s triumph over circumstance, the theme for this year’s Financial Mail AdFocus Awards shone the spotlight on how advertising’s game changers take on change.
Recognising the purpose-led leadership of the agency as well as its ability to capture and transcend the mood of the country to build brands that can inspire and move people, the FM AdFocus Awards named Joe Public United as the Overall Agency of the Year 2021.
Joe Public United earned five awards, including Overall Agency of the Year 2021, Large Agency of the Year 2021 (for the second year in a row), the Transformation Award and Partnership of the Year for its work with Chicken Licken. Tshepo Tumahole, integrated creative group head at Joe Public United Johannesburg, was honoured with the Shapeshifter Award.
Also, the agency's client Khensani Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank, received the Industry Leader of the Year Award.
All five awards ... highlight our consistent drive towards achieving our purpose of serving the growth of our clients, people and country
Gareth Leck, group CEO
In their 32-year history, the FM AdFocus Awards have earned a strong reputation for showcasing and celebrating agencies that transform, disrupt and change the game, those which nurture and build the industry’s human capital and deliver highly effective business results for their clients.
“Being recognised as Overall Agency of the Year is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and the support from our clients,” says Gareth Leck, group CEO at Joe Public United. “All five awards showcase the performance of the group, but they also highlight our consistent drive towards achieving our purpose of serving the growth of our clients, people and country. Our ongoing efforts to change the game also saw the group expanding in 2020 and 2021 with the opening of offices in both Cape Town and Durban.”
Group CEO Pepe Marais says: “The FM AdFocus Awards are an extraordinary full stop to a challenging year of growth. Our Nedbank client, Khensani Nobanda, was awarded Industry Leader of the Year. One of our rising creative stars, Tshepo Tumahole, was awarded Shapeshifter of the Year. Our partnership with Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder from Chicken Licken was awarded Partnership of the Year. Our endeavours towards serving the growth of our country are recognised through the Transformation Award, all culminating in JPU being awarded Overall Agency of the Year.”
The group also recently earned the titles of Agency of the Year for the fourth year in a row and Regional Agency Group of the Year for the second year in a row at the 2021 Loerie Awards, as well as being ranked number one in the top 12 agencies at the Pendoring Awards.
