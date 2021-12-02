AdFocus recognises Joe Public's game-changing impact

Amid the pandemic which can, in a word, be described as “disruptive", Joe Public United (JPU) continues to lead the way as a game changer, maintaining its commitment to serving the growth of its people, clients and the country.

To celebrate the industry’s triumph over circumstance, the theme for this year’s Financial Mail AdFocus Awards shone the spotlight on how advertising’s game changers take on change.

Recognising the purpose-led leadership of the agency as well as its ability to capture and transcend the mood of the country to build brands that can inspire and move people, the FM AdFocus Awards named Joe Public United as the Overall Agency of the Year 2021.

Joe Public United earned five awards, including Overall Agency of the Year 2021, Large Agency of the Year 2021 (for the second year in a row), the Transformation Award and Partnership of the Year for its work with Chicken Licken. Tshepo Tumahole, integrated creative group head at Joe Public United Johannesburg, was honoured with the Shapeshifter Award.

Also, the agency's client Khensani Nobanda, group executive for marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank, received the Industry Leader of the Year Award.