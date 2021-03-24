News & Insights

Brand SA announces more winning schools as part of 2020 online challenge

The Play Your Part programme was aimed at grade 11 and 12 learners making a difference in their communities

24 March 2021 - 07:50
Picture: SUPPLIED/BRAND SA
Picture: SUPPLIED/BRAND SA

In 2020, Brand SA launched its “Play Your Part” online challenge for schools in SA to show how they are making a positive difference in their communities.

Aimed at grade 11 and 12 learners, schools were asked to enter by sharing pictures and videos of themselves making a positive difference in their communities and tagging @OfficialBrandSouthAfrica @PlayYourPart using the hashtags #GetInvolved #PayYourPart. The winning schools each won a prize worth R50,000.

THE WINNERS:

Gauteng: Stanza Bopape Secondary School in Mamelodi East
Free State: Moemedi High School in Bloemfontein
Northern Cape: Roodepan High School in Kimberley

“Though 2020 was an unprecedented year on so many levels, we were reminded that we can all make a difference, even if we are not physically together,” says Sithembile Ntombela, Brand SA’s general manager for marketing.

“We want to commend all the schools that took part in this challenge for reminding us of the power of ubuntu and how, even in the most challenging of circumstances, we can still make a difference in the lives of those around us. This is what the Play Your Part programme is all about.” 

For more information, visit the Brand SA website, and follow the conversation on FacebookInstagram and Twitter for regular updates.

For more information on Play Your Part, visit www.playyourpart.co.za or follow the conversation on Facebook and Twitter for regular updates.

