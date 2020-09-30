Eastern Cape schools rise to their play their part

From September 14 to 28 2020, learners from Umtiza High School and Hillside, East London and Uviwe Senior Secondary Schools in the Eastern Cape, were invited to upload pictures and videos of themselves making a difference in the lives of those around them and challenge one another to do the same.

This is the third time the “Play Your Part” campaign has engaged with learners online with entries shared on Facebook and tagging @OfficialBrandSouthAfrica @PlayYourPart and #GetInvolved.

“Since we launched the initiative more than nine years ago, we have seen first hand the incredible and inspiring contributions made by both high-profile and everyday South Africans to the world around them,” says Sithembile Ntombela, Brand SA’s general manager for marketing.

“Our schools programme is an integral part of this initiative as we both mentor and learn from our next generation of active citizens, and from what we have seen — the future for the country looks bright.”

“As the birthplace of Madiba — we are confident his spirit and the spirit of ubuntu will shine through in everything that our Eastern Cape learners do,” says Ntombela.

Join in the conversation with @Brand_SA

This article was paid for by Brand South Africa.