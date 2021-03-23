Redzone Channel

Marketers are starting to support clients after sale too

23 March 2021 - 10:30

Marketers are starting to focus on the entire customer lifecycle and not just acquisition. Karyn Strybos, marketing manager at Everlytic, talks about some of the interesting and exciting changes in marketing.

