Brand SA challenges Mpumalanga learners to play their part

Learners from Mpumalanga high schools are competing for a chance to win a prize worth R50,000 for their school. They need to showcase what they’ve done to make a difference in their local communities as part of Brand SA’s Play Your Part initiative.

Learners from Sibusisiwe Secondary School, Izimbali Boarding School, Witbank High School and DM Motsoasele High School are encouraged to share how they play their part on social media using the hashtags #playyourpart and #bebrave to stand a chance to win the grand prize for their school. A few selected learners will be interviewed on Rise FM with a Brand SA representative.

“The Play Your Part initiative is aimed at lifting the spirit of our nation by inspiring South Africans to adopt a positive attitude and be actively involved and committed towards shaping the country for the better, for all citizens,” says Sithembile Ntombela, Brand SA marketing GM.

“The aim of this campaign is to acknowledge the role the youth of Mpumalanga are playing in making a difference in their communities and to reward those who are acting as role models for the province and the country.”

“Though all schools have contributed positively and have made a difference in their communities, the judges will face the difficult decision of choosing the winning school which they evaluate as having made the biggest and most sustainable contribution. And knowing the Mpumalanga spirit, they will not disappoint,” says Ntombela.

This article was paid for by Brand SA.