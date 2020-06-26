Brand SA’s ‘Play Your Part’ campaign kicks off online in KZN schools

Brand South Africa’s empowerment initiative and social movement “Play Your Part”, is back for its 8th year running encouraging citizens to play their part, while keeping safe, even in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In June, Brand South Africa launched an exciting virtual Play Your Part campaign in KwaZulu Natal with four high schools.

“Students have the potential to be change agents for a better SA. They just need people to believe in them, encourage and show them the path,” says Brand South Africa general manager of marketing Sithembile Ntombela.

Grade 11 and 12 learners from JL Dube and Nqabakazulu High Schools in Kwamashu as well as learners from Nobamba Secondary School and Mthimude Secondary School in Port Shepstone will participate in the online campaign engaging on all social media platforms as part of the call to action encouraging learners to share how they’ve been playing their part during the Covid-19, on Facebook.

“Covid-19 has left our learners feeling anxious and distressed. We are excited to be a part of the Brand South Africa initiative so that we too can play our part,” says Sipho Magwaza.