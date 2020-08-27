Brands: Why showing social responsibility pays

The Covid-19 pandemic is forcing brands to rethink their advertising approach to become more empathetic and socially responsible.

Mike Middleton, who’s headed local marketing operations for the likes of KFC and Mondeléz International, says the crisis has highlighted the impact of human behaviour on the planet, particularly with regard to climate change driven by "untamed consumerism and capitalism". He believes consumers are fast realising things need to change.

"These consumers are increasingly aware of which brands are doing good and which don’t care, and it affects their purchasing decisions," he says. "Covid-19 has given the world a chance to breathe, and people a chance to re-evaluate what’s important. I’d be surprised if it doesn’t have a significant impact on consumer behaviour."

Middleton is now the SA representative for Innate Motion, a global strategy consultancy and one of the early initiators of purpose-led marketing, which is driven by a desire to do good beyond financial gain and consider companies’ impact on people and the planet in addition to profit. Middleton says that in the new operating paradigm, brands and their agencies have little choice but to recalibrate.

"Doing advertising for good means doing business for good. It means your brand has a purpose embedded in its core and takes a long-term view on its role in business, society and, most importantly, consumers’ lives. This purpose drives all its actions and behaviours and focuses the brand on its holistic role in society, beyond mere shareholder return."