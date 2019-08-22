Growing sustainability through CSR

The campaign encouraged all employees to commit to making a difference in the lives of others through a pledge ceremony. This was followed by weekly activations where the company paid visits and made donations to various beneficiaries including orphanages, schools, safe houses and animal shelters. The company plans to bring the ethos of social change alive by ensuring an annual calendar of sustainable and long-term change initiatives.

“A sustainable CSR programme ensures that the brand builds on its positive image in the market. Customers support brands that resonate with their causes and have a sense that they are also giving back to communities based on the CSR initiatives of the organisation,” says Scharneck, adding that the reason CSR builds brand equity is largely psychological.

Social responsibility, she says, not only helps to improve a company’s public image but also helps to improve the bottom line. “Customers who resonate with your cause will not be afraid to vote with their wallets, even if it’s at a premium price.”

She maintains that social responsibility increases a company’s attractiveness to investors. “Many of the sustainability indices look at environmental, social and economic performance. Organisations whose CSR programmes include environmental and social causes ultimately increase investor confidence that the brand has good functional and intentional purpose.”