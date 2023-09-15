Shaping the future of digital marketing in SA

Digital CX is the essence of how a customer perceives a brand based on all their online interactions with it. Picture: 123RF/RAMIEZOM
Since its inception in 2008, local agency Rogerwilco has been at the forefront of SA's digital marketing landscape. Over the years, the company has witnessed the evolution of digital platforms, from the infancy of Facebook and X (Twitter) to the advent of Instagram and the birth of the Apple iOS app store.
In a dynamic digital landscape where change is constant, one thing has remained unwavering — the consumer's desire for elegant online experiences. Rogerwilco recognised this fundamental truth early, even before the concept of user experience (UX) became a mainstream term in the digital customer experience (CX) sphere.
While the agency had an intense focus on CX in its first decade, it wasn't until 2018 that Rogerwilco began to speak the language of digital CX. The subsequent year saw the launch of the agency's inaugural research report on South African digital CX, with a follow-up report in 2021 that specifically examined CX in SA's townships.
This deep dive into the online experiences of South African citizens marked a turning point. Rogerwilco subtly repositioned itself, transitioning from a standard digital marketing agency to a digital CX agency.
What does this repositioning mean?
Rogerwilco continues to offer a comprehensive range of digital marketing services but with a renewed emphasis on the end CX. The core principle is to ensure that all solutions provided to clients are seamlessly woven together, driven by a singular goal: delivering a consistently elegant experience across all touchpoints, whether it be a banner ad, social post, web page, a video, or an email.
This nuanced approach is not confined to client-facing activities. Rogerwilco has applied the same philosophy to its internal processes. When a client's project requires input from multiple subject matter experts, these experts collaborate closely on delivery, avoiding silos. The result? A puzzle where every piece fits seamlessly into place.
Understanding digital CX
Digital CX is the essence of how a customer perceives a brand based on all their online interactions with it. In today's omnichannel world, consumers use multiple channels for researching and purchasing products and services. Rogerwilco's 2023 CX report highlights that online research influenced over R516bn in physical retail spend, with 67% of consumers reading online reviews before making a purchase.
This underscores the critical importance of digital CX in modern marketing strategies. The quality of digital interactions is paramount; delivering a great online experience cultivates loyalty, repeat business, and word-of-mouth referrals. Conversely, a subpar experience can result in negative reviews, deterring prospective customers.
In a world where information is readily available, and transactions take place at lightning speed, prioritising digital CX can mean the difference between securing a sale and losing a potential customer for life.
Rogerwilco's journey from a digital marketing agency to a digital CX agency exemplifies its commitment to elevating SA's digital landscape. With an unwavering dedication to providing consistently elegant online experiences, Rogerwilco continues to shape the future of digital marketing in the region.
