New head for FoxP2 named

12 March 2020 - 05:00
Full-service creative agency FoxP2, part of Dentsu Aegis Network, has promoted its Joburg founder and creative partner, Grant Jacobsen, to group MD.

Jacobsen replaces FoxP2 co-founder Charl Thom, who is now group commercial director. Justin Gomes, founding creative partner, takes up a regional role as executive creative director for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Dentsu’s SA CEO, Koo Govender, says she’s confident Jacobsen will grow the agency with strong leadership, passion and determination.

Jacobsen worked at DraftFCB Joburg and DDB SA before joining FoxP2 Joburg.

King James, The Odd Number unite

New joint venture agency called Groundswell aims to form an ongoing, forward-looking partnership
2 weeks ago

