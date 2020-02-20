News & Insights

Avatar gets Sars account

The Avatar agency group has won the SA Revenue Service marketing and advertising account

20 February 2020 - 05:00
The SARS building in Randburg. Picture:TYRONE ARTHUR
The Avatar agency group has won the SA Revenue Service (Sars) marketing and advertising account. It will work on all aspects of the Sars brand and will hold the account for three years.

Avatar has worked on brands including SAA, H&M and Caltex.

Avatar group CEO Zibusiso Mkhwanazi says tax education will be a central pillar in the Sars campaigns.

"It’s helping to understand the importance and vital role that our taxes play in creating a better SA for everybody. Building the Sars brand is a privilege for our eight-year-old agency."

