Adspend on the up

Advertising spend across Africa in 2020 is expected to rise 5.6% to $6.9bn, reversing a 1.5% dip last year.

Global research and data agency WARC says worldwide adspend is set to rise by 7.1% to $660bn, buoyed by 13.2% growth in internet investment. While television and radio spend is set to increase globally by 4% and 1.8% respectively, print spend worldwide will drop by close to 6%.

Social media spend is forecast to rise 19.5% to $102.4bn this year. Facebook, including Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, is expected to draw 80.9% of this investment, or $82.9bn.