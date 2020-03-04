The goodness in creativity

At the heart of any brief to designers, art directors, strategists and copywriters lies the same request: the plea to solve a business problem for a client. This can range from differentiating an average brand to reaching the right audience at the right time. Essentially, clients rely on creatives to solve problems using good ideas.

As an industry, that’s what creatives are good at, and it provides an avenue to take these good ideas a step further and use good ideas for good. Why not work towards identifying local, societal, national or even global issues and work with clients, and the tools creatives have at their disposal, to solve them?

The creative industry is uniquely equipped to come up with innovative and thought-provoking solutions. This is due to the way creatives are trained to think, which is to tackle every problem using a two-pronged approach.

To create a successful campaign, creatives use two types of thinking; divergent and convergent. Divergent thinking refers to the process of looking at a problem with “fresh eyes” and coming up with a range of original ideas or solutions that address the problem analytically from every possible angle, without judgment. It’s the type of analysis that facilitates free-association and blue-sky thinking.