Ludi Koekemoer returns to AAA

Four years after retiring from AAA, Ludi Koekemoer returns to the AAA School of Advertising, as acting CEO. Koekemoer previously led the organisation for 15 years. He returns to a different AAA, with new owners and a fresh outlook focused on attracting the millennial generation and beyond. For Koekemoer this is vital, particularly in light of the shortage of copywriters the industry is facing – a shortage that is exacerbated by the need for more digital writers.

“The lack of copywriting skills first arose as far back as 2010, when all advertising schools noticed a dramatic drop in applications for copywriting [courses]. The AAA, together with the Association for Communications and Advertising SA (ACA), conducted a thorough investigation into the matter and found that universities were at the same time experiencing a decrease in student applications for language majors,” Koekemoer says.

The rise of social media and technology, he says, has resulted in “social-media speak”, causing a whole new “text language” and a lack of proficiency in English. A whole generation of matriculants do not feel competent to enrol for a copywriting qualification. Learners are typically reading less than they used to between 2000 and 2010, and struggle with spelling and grammar.

In a bid to combat this skills shortage the AAA has introduced a BA degree in creative brand communication, with a specialisation in copywriting. It is also running part-time courses for those in the industry who wished to upskill. In 2019 the ACA began to award bursaries for copywriting students in Johannesburg, and another group will join the Cape Town campus later this year.