If ever there was a case for companies to pay more attention to brand development, the latest Brand Finance list of top SA brands makes the point. Those that feature are defying a struggling SA economy and recording healthy brand value growth, outpacing the country’s GDP, with a combined 16.1% brand value growth rate year on year. And the top 10 have recorded impressive 19.8% growth.

Telecoms companies remain the giants in the brand room, claiming first and second position. MTN’s brand value is up 15% to R50.3bn, while rival Vodacom’s is up 21% to R33.3bn despite revenue losses in its SA business. Data price wars between the two have left smaller brands struggling to compete, though their brand value also increased over the past 12 months. Telkom is up 15% to R5.9bn and Cell C by just 5% to R3.9bn.

The banking sector remains SA’s most valuable sector. FNB’s brand value has risen 32% to R25.5bn, Absa’s by 25% to R23.5bn and Standard Bank is up 22% to R22.5bn.

Brand Finance CEO David Haigh says: "The impressive performance of SA’s most valuable brands poses a potential source of growth for the economy that, in turn, could lead to increased job creation and funds flowing to the fiscus."