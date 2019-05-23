Hilton hotels rule the roost

Hilton has extended its lead as the world’s most valuable hotel brand, while the total value of its brand portfolio within the Brand Finance Hotels 50 ranking has overtaken Marriott’s.

The latest report by consultancy Brand Finance says Hilton’s brand value growth (up 17% to $7.4bn) was largely driven by a strong revenue increase over the past year, cementing its leadership spot in the industry. Hilton has a strong presence in SA. (See graphic.)

It is also making major inroads into the African market through the Hilton Garden Inn chain, opening four properties with 14 more in the pipeline.

Many of these represent first-in-country openings for Hilton Garden Inn and for the Hilton enterprise as a whole, including Botswana, Zambia and Uganda.

Speaking at the recent Africa’s Travel Indaba, John Greenleaf, global head of Hilton Garden Inn, said Hilton Garden Inn has developed a prototype specifically for the region "while maintaining the brand’s signature light, bright and airy design [and] consistent, core guest offerings and amenities that the brand is recognised for around the world".

Marriott’s brand value dropped 8% to $5bn and its brand strength is down from AAA-to AA+. Marriott has faced several challenges in the North American market, from hacking scandals to persistent problems with its loyalty schemes. The combined value of Marriott’s brands within the Brand Finance Hotels 50 ranking decreased 30%, giving way to Hilton’s brand portfolio to claim the title of the world’s most valuable.