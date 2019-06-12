Amazon most valuable global brand in 2019
Amazon, valued at $315.5bn, is the world’s most valuable brand, according to the 2019 BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands rankings released by WPP and Kantar. Tech brands dominated the rankings again this year, with Apple (valued at $309.5bn) coming in second, and Google ($309bn) third.
“Amazon’s phenomenal brand value growth of almost $108bn in the past year demonstrates how brands are now less anchored to individual categories and regions,” says Doreen Wang, Kantar’s global head of BrandZ.
She says the boundaries are blurring as technology fluency allows brands such as Amazon, Google and Alibaba to offer a range of services across multiple consumer touchpoints. “Using their consumer experience and expertise, these brands are crossing over into the business services sector, creating new opportunities for brand growth. Disruptive ecosystem models are flourishing in regions such as Asia, where consumers are more technology-enabled and where brands are integrating themselves into every aspect of people’s daily lives.”
Amazon’s smart acquisitions have led to new revenue streams, excellent customer service provision and an ability to stay ahead of competitors by offering a diverse ecosystem of products and services; all this has allowed it to continuously accelerate its brand value growth.
Other tech brands in the top 10 include Facebook at six and Alibaba at seven. The latter replaces Tencent as China’s most valuable brand. Combined, consumer technology brands are now valued at more than $1-trillion.
One of the trends revealed by this year’s winners is that “ecosystem” brands are winning over consumers at a time when many traditional brand categories are crumbling. “The growth in value of this year’s top 100 brands to an all-time high proves the power of investing in brands to deliver superior shareholder value,” says David Roth, CEO of The Store WPP Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia and chair of BrandZ. “Behind this headline growth figure lies the success coming from a new phenomenon of ecosystem brand building. We’re seeing a move from individual product and service brands to a new era of highly disruptive ecosystems. Brands need to understand the value this type of model can create and should embrace its approach to be successful in the future.”
The BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands report and rankings, and more brand insight for key regions of the world and 14 market sectors, are available online here.