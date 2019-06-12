Amazon most valuable global brand in 2019

Amazon, valued at $315.5bn, is the world’s most valuable brand, according to the 2019 BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands rankings released by WPP and Kantar. Tech brands dominated the rankings again this year, with Apple (valued at $309.5bn) coming in second, and Google ($309bn) third.

“Amazon’s phenomenal brand value growth of almost $108bn in the past year demonstrates how brands are now less anchored to individual categories and regions,” says Doreen Wang, Kantar’s global head of BrandZ.

She says the boundaries are blurring as technology fluency allows brands such as Amazon, Google and Alibaba to offer a range of services across multiple consumer touchpoints. “Using their consumer experience and expertise, these brands are crossing over into the business services sector, creating new opportunities for brand growth. Disruptive ecosystem models are flourishing in regions such as Asia, where consumers are more technology-enabled and where brands are integrating themselves into every aspect of people’s daily lives.”