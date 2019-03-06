SA ranked ninth most creative country in the WARC 100 ratings

SA has made significant strides in its global creative rankings in the past year, according to the latest WARC 100 creative rating. This year, SA has been ranked in ninth position, moving up from 23rd in 2018 and 17th in 2017.

Previously known as the Gunn Report, the WARC Creative 100 is an independent index which measures creative distinction in the global world of advertising. Essentially, it highlights those agencies that have received the most awards, together with brands, specific campaigns, networks as well as countries, holding companies and advertisers that have shown creative excellence in their work. WARC’s results are founded on an analysis of the rankings in the most important regional and global creative awards ceremonies, determined by the ad industry itself.

Overall, the results yielded some interesting insights. This year’s top 100 showed that purpose-driven campaigns are still driving behavioural change through participation. The Palau Pledge campaign – which won the most celebrated campaign of 2018 – by Host/Havas Sydney involved an element of participation which enabled the Palau Legacy Project, a sustainable tourism body for the island of Palau, to raise awareness in terms of the environmental protection of the island and change behaviour. Participation approaches were also used by other brands such as Marmite, the ALS Association and Burger King.