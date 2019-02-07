Boomtown’s 25th anniversary

Port Elizabeth-based agency Boomtown is celebrating 25 years in business this week as one of the country’s leading independent agencies.

MD Andrew MacKenzie says: "Boomtown is uniquely positioned as one of SA’s oldest agencies. We’ve had an amazing quarter century. But what’s next?"

Creative director Anthony Heim says that though products are competing against each other through algorithms, and artificial intelligence is reducing the amount of clutter in the market, stories haven’t lost their allure. It’s the story that makes or breaks brands, he says.

MacKenzie says the agency must focus on adapting to change and be agile enough to remain innovative as markets move and SA transforms.