Boomtown’s 25th anniversary
Port Elizabeth-based agency Boomtown is celebrating 25 years in business this week as one of the country’s leading independent agencies
Port Elizabeth-based agency Boomtown is celebrating 25 years in business this week as one of the country’s leading independent agencies.
MD Andrew MacKenzie says: "Boomtown is uniquely positioned as one of SA’s oldest agencies. We’ve had an amazing quarter century. But what’s next?"
Creative director Anthony Heim says that though products are competing against each other through algorithms, and artificial intelligence is reducing the amount of clutter in the market, stories haven’t lost their allure. It’s the story that makes or breaks brands, he says.
MacKenzie says the agency must focus on adapting to change and be agile enough to remain innovative as markets move and SA transforms.
View this post on Instagram
As we celebrate Boomtown’s 25th birthday today, we would like to thank you for being part of our journey. We look forward to making more history together. Possibility for us is about 25 years of growth from one small, brave decision to having a significant impact across our continent. It’s about continually asking “What’s next? What’s next for you, your brand, your market, your consumer?” Possibility is about adapting to change, about being agile enough to constantly innovate as markets grow and our country transforms. 🥂 To 25 more years of incredible possibilities and creativity. #Boomtown25 #AgencyLife #AdvertisingAgency