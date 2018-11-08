Thirty cheers for Joe Public

The Joe Public United advertising group has capped a stellar year, heading the Loeries agency rankings for 2018. It’s moved up 15 places from 2017 and has one of its badge accounts, Chicken Licken, taking second place in the competition’s brand rankings.

The Loeries recognise creative excellence. They are SA’s top advertising awards and are watched closely by the marketing fraternity for selecting new ad agencies and benchmarking advertising output.

Joe Public won 30 Loeries this year, its 20th year of business, including eight gold and six silver statues. Creative head Pepe Marais says: "Awards are not just creative accolades but evidence of the calibre of creative business solutions." He and his studio partner Xolisa Dyeshana also top the Loeries list of leading chief creative officers.

The Loeries agency rankings list top-performing agencies in the Middle East and the rest of Africa; there is also a stand-alone list of local agencies. Joe Public tops both and has beaten last year’s winner, Dubai-based Impact BBDO, into second place. King James Group is second in the SA rankings and third in the broader regional list. King James client Sanlam was the most awarded brand at this year’s Loeries.

Other brands on the list include Kimberly-Clark, Nando’s, AB InBev and Toyota. Other top-performing agencies on the SA list include TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris (Johannesburg), M&C Saatchi Abel and Ogilvy Johannesburg, which dropped from first to fifth place. The group retained the Robyn Putter Award in the 2018 Sunday Times Top Brands Awards for the agency which delivers the greatest number of creative campaigns for Top Brands category winners.

The survey polls 3,500 individuals and 460 business decision-makers to discover the most popular brands each year among general consumers and business leaders across 32 different categories.