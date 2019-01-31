Havas snares John Davenport

John Davenport, co-founder of the Ireland/Davenport (ID) advertising agency, has joined the Havas group as chief creative officer.

Davenport has worked on some of SA’s biggest accounts, including SA Breweries, BMW, Standard Bank, Investec, Avis, Vodacom, MTN and SA Tourism. Awards include more than 20 Lions from the Cannes international advertising festival.

Havas Southern Africa CEO Lynn Madeley says: "Not only is John highly awarded but he also understands that an agency is a business."

Davenport created ID in 2006 with Philip Ireland. It was an industry success story until it lost a series of major accounts in quick succession in 2015. Ireland left in 2016 and the following year the agency was renamed Collective ID after a black majority buyout.

Davenport’s new responsibilities include a leading role at the Havas Academy, which trains and mentors black women entering marketing and communications.