Playmakers scores at advertising awards

Sports management consultancy Playmakers has swept the boards at the 2018 Advertising Media Association of SA awards, which recognise excellence in the use of media

18 October 2018 - 11:01 Jeremy Maggs
Picture: AMASA
Sports management consultancy Playmakers has swept the boards at the 2018 Advertising Media Association of SA awards, which recognise excellence in the use of media.

Playmakers was also named agency of the year, principally for its #CokeScoreChallenge campaign. The judges said it offered "unparalleled excellence in media strategy and planning".

To leverage its global sponsorship of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, Coca-Cola introduced limited-edition cans and bottles each bearing a single digit from 0 to 9. TV product placement of the cans was used at half-and full-time to reflect the score in a match. The Twitter-based score prediction campaign was integrated in broadcasts of all 44 games on the SABC. Fans could enter by posting a tweet of themselves using a Coca-Cola can to predict the score.

