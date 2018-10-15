New leadership for Joe Public 2.0

Joe Public, the above-the-line (ATL) specialist agency within Joe Public United, is excited to start a fresh new chapter as it reinvents itself with the fully integrated digitisation of its ATL offering.

For more than a decade, the country’s top ATL agencies have grappled with the challenges of incorporating digital offerings into their stables, with varying levels of success. While some turned to the acquisition of fully functioning digital units, others created start-up units within the ranks.

For Joe Public United, the opportunity for growth into the realms of the digital world inspired the creation of Joe Public Connect, which, under the stewardship of Dylan McLean as executive creative director and Danielle Morley as managing director, has become a digital force to be reckoned with. It was recognised as the Best Digital Agency in SA at the 2017 New Generation Social and Digital Awards.

Yet, as the past 24 months have seen a sharp industry-wide shift in focus from traditional, paid-advertising media to digitally focused earned media, it is evident that the ATL agency itself needed to bring its digital proficiencies closer to the core of its creative competency.

To achieve this, the group’s ATL specialist agency is fusing world-class creative thinking with specialist digital DNA to create new digitised, ATL cluster units, equipped to deliver cross-platform advertising campaigns.

Joe Public Connect will continue to hone its expertise as the group’s specialist digital services and innovation hub, servicing clients across the group, and expanding their repertoire to include a growing data, tech and innovation offering as well as delivering digital ecosystems with a focus on creating robust customer and user experiences.

Ultimately, ATL’s new capability to seamlessly integrate these campaigns into the digital space and Connect’s specialist “deep digital” credentials will allow Joe Public United to advance into an increasing digital landscape equipped to continue to deliver on its growth purpose.

To head up the group’s new digitised ATL entity, Joe Public’s current deputy managing director Khuthala Gala-Holten, will join forces with ATL chief creative officer, Xolisa Dyeshana, to take full ownership of the agency.

“It’s never been a more exciting time to be in advertising – as we traverse the set boundaries of yesteryears’ way of communicating, in a world that’s fast becoming mobile-led in every conceivable way,” says Dyeshana.

Gala-Holten adds: “This renewed focus ensures our long-term sustainability as we continue to strive for the growth of our people, our clients and our country in this new digital landscape.”

As these new leaders initiate a unique momentum in Joe Public United’s ATL specialist agency, founding partners Pepe Marais and Gareth Leck, with group strategic director, Laurent Marty, will move laterally across into group roles to advance seamless integration across all seven of its specialist offerings to clients.

This article was paid for by Joe Public.