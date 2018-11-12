Connecting in a new ad world

In a constrained economy, and to remain relevant and keep ahead of the game, advertising agencies need to do things out of the ordinary. That’s the opinion of Mariana O’Kelly, executive creative director at Ogilvy SA, the recent winner of the Sunday Times Top Brands awards’ Robin Putter prize.

It’s not about making sudden changes, says O’Kelly. “Do one thing today that you didn’t do yesterday, and keep at it. This is what makes the change achievable,” are her words for 2018’s world of advertising.

At a Redzone breakfast event facilitated by Arye Kellman, the chief creative officer at Tilt, O’Kelly spoke about the industry, the agency and life in an era when advertising is not what it used to be. She said one has to reinvent yourself every day, be open to change and admit that no-one has all the answers.

O’Kelly modestly describes herself as “the sesame seed on the bun that holds a giant dagwood together”. The agency’s success, she maintains, is thanks to a group of talented people.

Ogilvy SA has created a culture of encouraging people to be their best selves and of asking questions when uncertainty arises, she says. “Over the past year we have restructured the agency with a focus on simplifying, unifying and clarifying.”

In an era of uncertainty, the ability to adapt is vital. “One has to rise above what many are saying is the end of advertising, take the fear away from change, and learn how to adapt.”

Change is tricky, even more so when it does not resonate with clients who are married to a traditional way of doing the things that have always worked for them in the past. “Building partnerships with clients should always start with a good conversation. We need to understand the client’s key performance indicators, together with those of the brand, and straddle both of those worlds. As an agency, we need to try and fit into the client’s world, and then ask the client about its vision for the brand,” she explains.

It is these conversations that transform the relationship from that of client/supplier and allow the agency to move forward as partner. It’s about showing a willingness to try even if that means sometimes failing, she says.

She concedes it’s not always easy to move past the supplier phase and become confident enough to challenge the client. On the other hand, you need to know when challenging just isn’t working and when to let it go. “Pick the swords you fall on,” she says.

Due the pace of change, part of remaining relevant is having the capacity to be anywhere in a campaign, at any time. “Check and recheck that it still makes sense, know what is worth changing and what isn’t - there is no point in dying over a detail,” she says.

Over the past year, the campaign that has stood out the most for O’Kelly is the “Smash the Label” campaign Ogilvy produced for Castle Lager – which saw the beer being produced without labels in a bid to stand up against labelling in SA and eradicating labels that divide South Africans. “This campaign is the perfect example of a long collaborative journey we took with the client, where we were able to plan ahead,” she recalls. “We wanted the campaign to become a platform we could build on, to set the stage so that others could dance on it, essentially,” she says. In fact, the platform is still going and still helping marginalised South Africans to have a voice.