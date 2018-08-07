The business of collaboration: Redefining value in a sharing economy

In an ever-changing world, traditional notions of ownership are rapidly shifting. On the one hand there is evidence to suggest that today’s consumers are increasingly viewing the enjoyment of experiences, rather than the ownership of possessions, as the social currency du jour. On the other hand, there is ongoing debate around who the actual “owners” (or custodians) of brands are. In essence, do corporations own brands, or are brands owned by their consumers and “fans”?

This evolving social dynamic has given rise to a phenomenon known as the “sharing economy”: a blanket term for all the new business models that are allowing everyday consumers to share property, assets, skills, experiences, ideas and knowledge – both with each other and with the corporations or brands that form part of their world. This paradigm is rapidly changing the people think, behave and live. Simultaneously, it is shaping the ways people consume products, content and experiences, while redefining the value (and, indeed, the purpose) of brands to their multiple target audiences.

The ongoing boom in activities and industries such as ride-sharing, home exchange, crowdsourcing and peer-to-peer commerce, not forgetting the pervasiveness of social media platforms, are proof of this sharing economy in action. The less obvious manifestations of this new economy are defined by two intertwined forces: participation and co-creation.

Participation: the power of connection

Participation taps into a growing desire to connect, share and broadcast. By driving social involvement (both online and offline), it helps to facilitate consumers’ engagement with brands and each other. In many ways, brands have been doing this for years in various guises. Peruse any communication strategy or engagement plan written over the past two decades to see how often buzzwords such as “activation”, “dialogue”, “experiential”, “viral” and “social” appear. Beyond the jargon, however, participation has the ability to foster a level of connection that often transcends boundaries of time, space, geography and even politics.

A powerful manifestation of this was in Coca-Cola’s acclaimed “Share a Coke” platform, rooted in the idea that sharing and connection are, essentially, what make us human. The global soft drinks giant launched a simple yet innovative concept – Small World Machines – in India and Pakistan, neighbouring countries that are, ironically, worlds apart due to decades of political antagonism. The hi-tech vending machines, which were installed in two popular shopping malls in Lahore in Pakistan and New Delhi in India, invited consumers to put cultural differences aside and share a moment over a Coke. A live communications portal linked strangers on either side using 3D touchscreen technology to project a streaming video feed onto the vending machine screen, while people were filmed through the unit to capture live emotional exchanges.

Participants were encouraged to complete a friendly task together before sharing a Coke across borders. Some of the more memorable interactions included a young girl in India touching hands with an older woman in Pakistan and an impromptu dance-off between two men in their sixties that went on for several minutes. Built on the idea of human-to-human connection, the success of this initiative proved that what unites the two countries is much stronger than what sets them apart. At the same time, the campaign encouraged collaboration between Coca-Cola brand teams from the two countries, showcasing the power and value of connection in crossing seemingly impossible boundaries – on multiple levels.