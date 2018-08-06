Your brand on Facebook: Adding value to time well spent?

“Time well spent.” Not exactly what you’re thinking after a session on Facebook. Yet this is the direction CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to take the company. It’s quite a leap for a social media platform that seemed hell-bent on wanting as many eyeballs as possible to be glued to screens for as long as possible. And looking at current profits, it’s clear that this has been achieved, if that is your measurement of success.

Zuckerberg started talking about Facebook having to provide “more meaningful social interactions” back in January, co-opting ideas from the Time Well Spent organisation. Set up by Tristan Harris, a former Google employee, Time Well Spent believes technology companies should not design digital platforms simply to maximise users’ time on these to increase advertising revenues. Rather, the benefits of using technology should go to the consumer.

The right tools for the job

For Facebook achieving this might come from an as yet unofficial tool, called “Your Time on Facebook”. It will work with the iOS and Android app to show users the amount of time they’ve spent on the platform per day for the past week. It will also notify them when they have exceeded a self-chosen daily time limit.

Limiting time on Facebook and making time spent as valuable as possible can only be a good thing for the company. For one, it will wrest the narrative away from the media, which has been having a field day thanks to reports of the proliferation of fake news on the platform, Russian interference in the US election and the Cambridge Analytica data-sharing scandal.

Aligning itself with more user-centric ideals could just be the way for Facebook to move forward. Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, has recently released a feature that tells users when they have scrolled through all new posts of the past 48 hours. Both Facebook and Instagram now also allow for notifications to be turned off for a set amount of time. Small steps these might be – but it has to start somewhere.

Can depression give rise to litigation?

There might be another concern waiting for Facebook. The risk of depression from social media has been receiving much attention recently. Studies about this differ. Some pose the problem of whether causation or correlation is involved; others link only negative social media experiences with a risk in the rise of depression.

One possible outcome might well be a finding that there is adequate indication of use of these platforms being tied to an increase in unhappiness. What this could mean for companies such as Facebook is the possibility of class-action lawsuits. Making sure Facebook usage is not overdone, and that time on it is “well spent”, could just be a way to protect the company from future litigation.