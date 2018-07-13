Ad industry needs to revert back to fundamentals

The end of the communications industry is nigh unless we quickly revert to the fundamentals of the business. The unceremonious resignation of Sir Martin Sorrell from his brainchild, WPP, is a signal that the attraction of agency consolidation has passed its expiry date and that the fake cure has been exposed.

Our industry has been battered by a number of storms at the same time, severely eroding profit margins and blowing away the cash needed to invest in talent to take it forward.

Digital technology mopped up the hordes of staff that traditionally peopled advertising agencies. Suddenly there were fewer people to charge for. The collapse of print advertising has left a revenue hole that will be impossible to replace. Though television has grown in both quality and quantity, the cost of production remains prohibitive, and the return on investment has been reduced because of the availability of competing media. Social media has smashed the industry and reduced it to a duopoly.

The biggest storm to hit the industry is lack of diversity. And it’s not just an SA problem but a global one, as large multinational brands have illustrated. Dove and Pepsi were just two global brands to be accused of racism and lashed with negative sentiment. While both brands have apologised, the injury is permanent.

The industry has lost its core competence, namely creativity and building brands. Every day we see new examples of creativity on social media, while Black Twitter has proven to be the most incisive social commentator in decades, with the power to destroy established brands and elevate new ones. Brands such as Brownsense have become strong in a short period, and cultivated loyal followers, while eating away at incumbent market leaders.