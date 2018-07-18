SA’s maturing telecommunications industry and its consumer interaction

SA’s telecommunications sector is regarded as one of the most advanced in Africa, with high mobile penetration, growing internet penetration and significant growth in connectivity infrastructure in the past decade.

The sector has advanced from the introduction of free social media usage on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and others to the launch of entertainment streaming platforms such as Black, launched by Cell C in late 2017, which could be a game changer. This comes as SA increases access to broadband, with leading players expanding their footprint in household and business connectivity.

However, the sector faces numerous challenges, including the high cost of data, as evidenced by the #DataMustFall movement. Mobile data in SA is among the most expensive of Africa’s six leading economies and is ranked 94th out of 197 countries globally in terms of competitiveness, according to research consultancy BDRC Continental.

Mobile operators argue that lack of spectrum is responsible for the high cost of data in SA and say they have to make a big investment into densifying existing networks to meet increased demand.

Though the cost of data has not dropped yet, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) has embarked on a three-pronged process to address the issue. Icasa has mooted regulations to protect consumers, including ensuring that they can use their data to the very last cent instead of it expiring.