Disruption is the difference

According to Kantar TNS’s recent analysis of 2,000 brands mentioned between 2014 and 2017 in the BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands survey, fewer than one in 10 showed any growth. On the other hand, Amazon doubled its rand value over the same time period. The differentiating factor is Amazon’s use of disruptive tactics. These have made its consumers’ lives simpler and more cost effective and convenient, which translated into solid growth for the brand.

Of course, not every brand can be an Amazon, but there’s still a lesson to be learnt. Kantar TNS reports that the use of disruption can create even a 1% growth in market share, which, for any established brand, is significant.

While most brands are happy operating in their comfort zones and having a “business as usual” approach, the first step to growth is embracing change, the report points out. Routine is the enemy of creativity, while a shift in the way things are done – any small change – brings new value to the customer and releases brand potential. Communicating to consumers a little differently causes them to see the brand in a whole new way.

Second, when brands understand their consumers, know how they think and why they behave the way they do, they also know what needs to change to engage better with them. The report states that perceived differentiation was the indicator of success for the 6% of brands that had shown growth over the three-year period. Knowing what needs to change informs which marketing activities will differentiate the brand among competitors, as well as what to measure to see which activities have been successful in this regard.

Important to note is that consumers are willing to pay 14% more for brands they perceive to be different in a way that is meaningful to them. Growth opportunities arise from knowing which consumers to target and from creating meaning and the perception of difference among them that makes the brand appear more valuable.