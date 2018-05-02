Three things brands can do to combat fake news

Fake news, according to the Urban Dictionary, is the only news Trump loves. On a more serious note, Collins Dictionary defines it as “false, often sensational, information disseminated under the guise of news reporting”. Collins Dictionary revealed Fake News to be the Word of the Year for 2017.

In the past decade or two, fake news stories and entire fake news sites have proliferated with the growth of the Internet and social media. Eric Schmidt, the former executive chairman of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, said the Internet was becoming a breeding ground for false information as far back as 2008, according to a an Ad Age report. We know this to be true, and 10 years later, it’s more alarming than ever.

There is no doubt that fake news is bad for business. It’s bad for society. It is an existential crisis we can no longer ignore – one that leads to mistrust and divisiveness.

Increasingly, businesses are becoming extremely concerned about their ads being placed on fake news sites and about the spreading of fake stories pertaining to their brands. Financial Times reported that Snopes, the fact checking site, compiled a top 50 of “hot” fake news stories, and 12 were about companies.

Industry response to fake news

The Drum reported that a recent BrightRoll survey revealed that 96% of advertisers are worried about fake news in programmatic advertising, but that this concern is not great enough for them to give up programmatic advertising and lose the benefits it provides in reach, efficiency, and precise audience targeting.

Bolder brands, like Unilever, recently threatened that they would remove their global ad spend from Google and Facebook, should these companies not address the matter of serving ads to fake news, terrorist and porn sites. Recently, in some countries, the likes of Nestle, Vodafone, Toyota, Caltex, and Ford have pulled millions of dollars out of adspend. This global boycott has begun to force tech giants to take action.

One of the big drives of Interactive Advertising Bureau SA is the fight against fake news and for brand safety. According to the IAB SA Head of the Publishing Council, Marc du Plessis, “We are working hard at highlighting the importance of buying digital ads in safe environments versus buying open market ‘bottom of the pit’ inventory. Most SA Publishers offer access programmatically, and can deliver high volume and performance at a fair price.”