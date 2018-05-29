Tech brands dominate Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands ranking

Technology brands dominate this year’s BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands ranking – eight out of the top ten spots have been scooped by technology or technology-related firms. Google and Apple retained their positions in first and second place respectively for the second year running, while Amazon moved into third position, overtaking Microsoft, which is in fourth position. Tencent comes in fifth, up three places from last year’s rankings, ahead of Facebook, which is in sixth position.

Visa, McDonalds, Alibaba and AT&T make up the balance of the top 10 list, with Alibaba making the biggest jump in terms of brand value, growing its value by 92% from 2017.

The total brand value of BrandZ Top 100 grew by a staggering 21%, adding close to US$750bn to the ranking, which is now valued at $4.4 trillion. Tech brands account for more than half of the ranking’s total brand value.

Every category in the BrandZ Top 100 reported growth this year.

For the first time, non-US brands grew faster than US ones. A total of 14 Chinese brands made the Top 100 ranking; the country’s top 10 brands grew by more than 47%, compared with US brands’ 23%.