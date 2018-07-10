How future fit is your brand?

The best way to prepare your company’s future is to actively shape it, and marketers have a key role to play in that.

What makes a brand fit for the future? Conscious business involves taking responsibility for the consequences of your behaviour in the world by behaving ethically. An example is Unilever’s Sustainable Living Plan, which shows how, if you align the focus of your business with sustainability, it will show up in your results.

Fashion too – and even fast fashion – has cottoned on to the importance of conscious business. The H&M Foundation, for example, has a mission to drive long-lasting positive change and improve living conditions by investing in people, communities and innovative ideas, and Clevercare by Stella McCartney reminds people to think of the environment when caring for their clothes.

The flipside of this are tech brands such as Facebook and Apple, where a lack of transparency suggests to consumers that the companies have something to hide, and leads to mistrust.

Innovation can be described as “learning what will be desirable in the future and funding its production”. The ability to innovate is obviously key to being ready for the future – but also to shaping it. The automotive industry scores highly here, with a compelling example in Jaguar Land Rover. The company is doubling the size of its UK research & development centre to develop new power systems, but it’s also thinking about neighbouring sectors, investing £19.5m in ride-sharing company Lyft.