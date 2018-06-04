A loyalty programme with a conscience

Since its launch, Checkers’ “Little Garden” loyalty campaign programme (which the brand conceptualised through a collaborative effort with its fulfilment partner), has illustrated how, in a market where consumers increasingly expect retailers to be relevant and responsible, values and morals have become just as important as value.

Andrew Brand, group CEO of 99c, explains that the concept for the campaign was driven by Checkers’s need to launch a new kind of loyalty campaign, one that would speak to its core principles and focus areas. The campaign rewards shoppers for every R150 spent in a Checkers or Checkers Hyper store with one seedling kit. All materials used in the kit are compostable or recyclable.

With the Little Garden campaign Checkers wanted to set a new standard for educationally and environmentally responsible collectables, or, in this case, “growables”, says Brand. “We hoped to show South Africans how much fun gardening can be, while at the same time encouraging both children and adults to learn more about growing their flowers, herbs and vegetables.”