Creative Circle’s industry rankings and why they matter

South African agencies are managing to find interesting ways to do a lot with very little. That’s the opinion of Pete Khoury, Creative Circle chair and chief creative officer at TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, who says: “As a country, we have won awards at practically every major competition globally, and our ideas and craft have always been world class. In certain media, such as radio, we might even be regarded as world leaders.”

The Creative Circle recently released its final rankings for 2017 for both individual agencies and groups. This year, together with the usual top performers, the rankings showed some new players, which is a good sign of growth and competition in the industry. The rankings themselves provide a good benchmark and guidance on where the industry is at, and are proof that South African agencies continue to punch above their weight when benchmarked against their global counterparts.

Rankings are important – not only do they give recognition to local agencies, they also provide a benchmark in terms of the standard of work being produced by the industry and reflect the top consistent performers of every year. The 2017 ranking includes results from Cannes, D&AD, Loeries, One Show and the Creative Circle Annual Awards.

South African agencies, Khoury points out, consistently rank among the top 10 agencies in the majority of the global awards shows they enter. He adds that accolades and recognition are regularly given to local agencies across the board – regardless of age or size of agency.