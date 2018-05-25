Loeries names top creatives as jury presidents
This year’s Loeries jury presidents are Fabian Frese, chief creative officer at Kolle Rebbe in Hamburg, Germany; Nicolas Courant, executive creative director at Ogilvy & Mather Singapore; Sebastian Padilla, co-founder of Anagrama in Mexico; and Swati Bhattacharya, chief creative officer of FCB Ulka in India. They will guide more than 160 judges in the process of selecting the best of brand communication from across Africa and the Middle East.
Each of this year’s jury presidents is a leader in his or her respective field. Frese’s career in advertising started in 2001 at BBDO Düsseldorf, where he worked as a copywriter. In 2010 he joined Jung von Matt as executive creative director, working on brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Nintendo, eBay and Vodafone. During his three-year stint at Jung Von Matt, the agency received numerous accolades, including being named Germany’s Agency of the Year and Independent Agency of the Year at the Cannes Festival of Creativity. At Kolle Rebbe in Hamburg, which he joined as managing director, he has been responsible for clients such as Netflix and the global Lufthansa account. Frese has won numerous national and international awards, and has been on a number of jury panels, including for the Cannes Lions.
Courant has a similarly impressive background. After graduating with a degree in French literature and philosophy, he began his career as a copywriter at Lowe Paris. He then moved to Bates France, during which time he was ranked by CB News as a top French copywriter. He joined Memac Ogilvy as creative director to develop an office in Tunis, and helped drive Memac Ogilvy Tunis to become one of the top three most-awarded Middle East and Africa agencies and one of the top 10 agencies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Since joining Ogilvy & Mather Singapore as executive creative director he has been involved in award-winning work for Unilever, Coca-Cola, Allianz, IBM and Philips; he also helped the agency become the second best-performing agency at the One Show in 2016. Courant’s work has been celebrated in just about every major international creative and effectiveness show.
Padilla studied graphic design before working at an advertising agency in Monterrey, Mexico, for a year. In 2008 he co-founded Anagrama, a branding, architecture and software-development agency with two partners, initially working out of a tiny bedroom in one partner’s home. Anagrama’s specialities span the branding spectrum, from strategic consulting and brand positioning to logotype, illustration, graphic design, custom software, interior design and architecture. The firm now has offices in Monterrey and Mexico City, and employs a team of more than 30 people, including architects, designers, programmers and software engineers. The multidisciplinary company has a reputation for its precise, Swiss-minded aesthetic.
Bhattacharya spent more than two decades at J Walter Thompson. After starting out as a copy trainee at that company, she soon made her mark on the industry. In 2011 she was appointed national creative director of J Walter Thompson India, and four years later she set up Dentsu’s Mama Lab as principal partner. She was appointed chief creative officer of FCB Ulka in 2016.
Not only is Bhattacharya a creative force to reckon with – she is also a champion for the cause of women. Her short films have won Golden Spikes Awards and featured in the Vancouver, Toronto and Miami short-film festivals; her work has also won the Best Short Film Award at the Kolkata Shorts International Film Festival and the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award for best screenplay. In 2017 she chaired the jury for the print, print technique & out-of-home category at the Clio Awards.
Loeries CEO Andrew Human says the jury presidents represent the creative diversity of three continents and four countries. “Each is a leader in their fields, [covering] the range of film, radio, digital, out-of-home, print and design subsectors of the advertising and brand-communication industry.”
The four jury presidents – along with four other presenters – will speak at the DStv Seminar of Creativity. It takes place on Friday August 17 at the Durban International Convention Centre and forms part of the Loeries Creative Week, which runs in Durban from August 16-19.
The Loeries recently extended the deadline for entries to May 31. More information is available at loeries.com.
