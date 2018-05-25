Loeries names top creatives as jury presidents

Padilla studied graphic design before working at an advertising agency in Monterrey, Mexico, for a year. In 2008 he co-founded Anagrama, a branding, architecture and software-development agency with two partners, initially working out of a tiny bedroom in one partner’s home. Anagrama’s specialities span the branding spectrum, from strategic consulting and brand positioning to logotype, illustration, graphic design, custom software, interior design and architecture. The firm now has offices in Monterrey and Mexico City, and employs a team of more than 30 people, including architects, designers, programmers and software engineers. The multidisciplinary company has a reputation for its precise, Swiss-minded aesthetic.

Bhattacharya spent more than two decades at J Walter Thompson. After starting out as a copy trainee at that company, she soon made her mark on the industry. In 2011 she was appointed national creative director of J Walter Thompson India, and four years later she set up Dentsu’s Mama Lab as principal partner. She was appointed chief creative officer of FCB Ulka in 2016.

Not only is Bhattacharya a creative force to reckon with – she is also a champion for the cause of women. Her short films have won Golden Spikes Awards and featured in the Vancouver, Toronto and Miami short-film festivals; her work has also won the Best Short Film Award at the Kolkata Shorts International Film Festival and the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award for best screenplay. In 2017 she chaired the jury for the print, print technique & out-of-home category at the Clio Awards.

Loeries CEO Andrew Human says the jury presidents represent the creative diversity of three continents and four countries. “Each is a leader in their fields, [covering] the range of film, radio, digital, out-of-home, print and design subsectors of the advertising and brand-communication industry.”

The four jury presidents – along with four other presenters – will speak at the DStv Seminar of Creativity. It takes place on Friday August 17 at the Durban International Convention Centre and forms part of the Loeries Creative Week, which runs in Durban from August 16-19.

The Loeries recently extended the deadline for entries to May 31. More information is available at loeries.com.