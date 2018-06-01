News & Insights

Publicis unveils AI platform Marcel

The company hopes this will accelerate the transformation of the organisation and give it an edge over rivals like WPP

01 June 2018 - 13:21 Jeremy Maggs
Arthur Sadoun. Picture: SUPPLIED
Arthur Sadoun. Picture: SUPPLIED

In a move long expected by the global ad industry, the French-based Publicis Groupe has unveiled its artificial intelligence-powered platform, Marcel, which it hopes will accelerate the transformation of the organisation and give it an edge over rivals like WPP.

The platform is designed to improve the interaction between Publicis’s various agencies. CEO Arthur Sadoun announced last year that Publicis would skip all awards events and trade shows to develop the network.

The idea behind Marcel is to provide a daily digest to all employees who opt in and will include suggestions to participate in pitches and work in progress. Publicis has not said how much the initiative has cost or what productivity gains are expected.

