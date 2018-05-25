News & Insights

Digital tailoring for BMW

25 May 2018 - 13:56 Jeremy Maggs
The BMW badge. Picture: BMW
The BMW badge. Picture: BMW

In a clear sign that business consultancies are starting to encroach on traditional ad agency space, the BMW Group has extended its relationship with Accenture Interactive to support the BMW and Mini brands through the delivery and support of content and features across its digital channels.

Accenture and BMW’s digital teams will be tailoring digital content to local requirements in languages across 120 countries and delivering advertising across all its channels.

Accenture’s Wayne Hull says: "The way world-class brands now express their vision, voice and purpose is by ... engaging consumers via digital platforms, and creating seamless immersive experiences is both a creative and analytical undertaking."

