Understanding always-on marketing

We all know that consumers hold the power. They are heavily influenced by social media, word of mouth and online reviews. They can research, compare and purchase products at any time of the day or night. And they expect on-demand, personalised service.

To complicate matters even further, as my colleague David Butt reminded us in his article, Customer Journey 101, consumers often make purchasing decisions instinctively. This makes it hard to create accurate customer journey maps or to predict buyer behaviour.

As a result, consumer organisations and their marketing teams are struggling to create the “always-on” customer experiences they need to produce if they are to grow and retain their customer base. The world is changing faster than they can keep up.

Fortunately, these organisations have access to one very powerful resource: a tremendous amount of data. Mining this data is the key to creating a successful always-on marketing capability.

What is always-on marketing?

Always-on marketing is pulled rather than pushed, so it is important to listen to and understand customer signals. It is not about spamming your customers with excessive e-mails and digital ads, and hoping for a response.

It also means being responsive and able to take advantage of what’s happening in the world no matter when it happens. Predicting what your customers want before they even know they want it, and being able to turn that information into opportunities for your customers to more easily engage with your brand, products and services.

A hypothetical example

Let’s take a moment to put this theory into practice using a hypothetical organisation. There are many types of organisation we could use, but I particularly like what’s happening in the video and music streaming industry, so I’ll use a global music streaming provider as an example.

Let’s assume that this company has a very successful freemium model which has attracted millions of subscribers. We’ll also assume that the company has realised the value of attaining, retaining and engaging with these freemium listeners and wants to create an always-on marketing machine.

In order to do this, the company needs to: understand listener behaviour by identifying key signals and use this behaviour to segment audiences; translate these signals into actionable insights about each audience; and influence these audiences by creating relevant, tailored and timely customer experiences.

Important consumer behaviours and signals may include things like how frequently or continuously the user listens (and how this is changing over time); what they listen to; how, where and when they listen; and what service features they engage with.

Combining these signals will enable the team to understand and segment various subscriber groups.

For example, if you were to rank listeners by engagement, then time of day, then genre of music, you could create a series of highly tailored, creative messages that encourage them to increase their use of the service.